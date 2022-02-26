How To Know If New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Is Expensive At $25.86.

In last trading session, New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) saw 0.65 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $25.86 trading at $0.43 or 1.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.46B. That closing price of NFE’s stock is at a discount of -120.42% from its 52-week high price of $57.00 and is indicating a premium of 25.87% from its 52-week low price of $19.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 751.93K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.82 in the current quarter.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.69%, in the last five days NFE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/25/22 when the stock touched $25.86 price level, adding 0.15% to its value on the day. New Fortress Energy Inc.’s shares saw a change of 7.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.07% in past 5-day. New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) showed a performance of 28.72% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $49.56 to the stock, which implies a rise of 47.82% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $29.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $60.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -132.02% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -12.14% for stock’s current value.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that New Fortress Energy Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -11.83% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 223.64% while that of industry is 22.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 156.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $446.21 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $464.88 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $145.7 million and $162.46 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 206.30% while estimating it to be 186.20% for the next quarter.

NFE Dividends

New Fortress Energy Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 14 and March 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 57.74% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 43.29 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 102.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 43.29% institutions for New Fortress Energy Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Great Mountain Partners LLC is the top institutional holder at NFE for having 33.46 million shares of worth $928.51 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 16.17% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Fortress Investment Group LLC, which was holding about 13.4 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.48% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $371.83 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Smallcap World Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.35 million shares of worth $65.13 million or 1.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.34 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $64.94 million in the company or a holder of 1.13% of company’s stock.