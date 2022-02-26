How To Know If ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Is Expensive At $13.90.

In last trading session, ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE:FORG) saw 0.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.90 trading at $0.5 or 3.73% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.28B. That closing price of FORG’s stock is at a discount of -251.65% from its 52-week high price of $48.88 and is indicating a premium of 14.1% from its 52-week low price of $11.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.32 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 471.71K if we extend that period to 3-months.

ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE:FORG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.73%, in the last five days FORG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/18/22 when the stock touched $13.90 price level, adding 6.4% to its value on the day. ForgeRock Inc.’s shares saw a change of -47.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.33% in past 5-day. ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE:FORG) showed a performance of -3.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.37 million shares which calculate 2.92 days to cover the short interests.

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) estimates and forecasts

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $46.81 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $46.64 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -13.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25.00%.

FORG Dividends

ForgeRock Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE:FORG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 124.11 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 138.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 124.11% institutions for ForgeRock Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. is the top institutional holder at FORG for having 5.29 million shares of worth $205.84 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 41.80% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 2.31 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 18.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $89.94 million.

On the other hand, Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Baron Discovery Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.01 million shares of worth $29.76 million or 7.97% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.58 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $22.52 million in the company or a holder of 4.57% of company’s stock.