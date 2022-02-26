Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Shares Plunged -20.40% In A Week – But Will They Keep Going Up?

In last trading session, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) saw 0.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.37 trading at -$0.23 or -5.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $149.93M. That closing price of HARP’s stock is at a discount of -453.78% from its 52-week high price of $24.20 and is indicating a discount of -2.97% from its 52-week low price of $4.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 235.00K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.00%, in the last five days HARP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/18/22 when the stock touched $4.37 price level, adding 21.96% to its value on the day. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -42.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved -20.40% in past 5-day. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) showed a performance of -19.52% in past 30-days.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -53.26% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -59.30% while that of industry is 16.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 6.70% in the current quarter and calculating 79.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 50.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.62 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $10.6 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $7.49 million and $9.01 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -11.60% while estimating it to be 17.70% for the next quarter.

HARP Dividends

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 08 and March 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 84.13 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.82%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 84.13% institutions for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. BioImpact Capital LLC is the top institutional holder at HARP for having 3.2 million shares of worth $25.25 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 9.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is New Leaf Venture Partners, L.l.c., which was holding about 3.16 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $24.94 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.74 million shares of worth $5.88 million or 2.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.49 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $3.09 million in the company or a holder of 1.51% of company’s stock.