Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Adds 5.38 Percent In A Week: What Motivates The Stock?

In last trading session, Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.42. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.96 trading at $0.03 or 1.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $304.92M. That closing price of SUPV’s stock is at a discount of -47.45% from its 52-week high price of $2.89 and is indicating a premium of 17.86% from its 52-week low price of $1.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 347.03K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.55%, in the last five days SUPV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the stock touched $1.96 price level, adding 4.39% to its value on the day. Grupo Supervielle S.A.’s shares saw a change of 0.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.38% in past 5-day. Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) showed a performance of 9.50% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.82 million shares which calculate 1.74 days to cover the short interests.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Grupo Supervielle S.A. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -12.11% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -104.92% while that of industry is 4.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -53.80% in the current quarter and calculating 350.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -5.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $160.68 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 22.50% during past 5 years.

SUPV Dividends

Grupo Supervielle S.A. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 07 and August 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.64 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.64% institutions for Grupo Supervielle S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. State Street Corporation is the top institutional holder at SUPV for having 0.72 million shares of worth $1.62 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P., which was holding about 0.19 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.42 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Highland Fds II-Highland Global Allocation Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.72 million shares of worth $1.62 million or 0.91% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.19 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.42 million in the company or a holder of 0.24% of company’s stock.