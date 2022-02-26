GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Is 6.25% Higher Than A Week Ago, Can It Hit Well Above $0.0700?

In last trading session, GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) saw 0.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.19 trading at $0.07 or 6.25% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $62.07M. That closing price of GLYC’s stock is at a discount of -204.2% from its 52-week high price of $3.62 and is indicating a premium of 15.13% from its 52-week low price of $1.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.26 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 277.80K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.34 in the current quarter.

GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.25%, in the last five days GLYC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/25/22 when the stock touched $1.19 price level, adding 2.46% to its value on the day. GlycoMimetics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -17.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.25% in past 5-day. GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) showed a performance of 5.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.68 million shares which calculate 1.98 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 89.18% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1160.5% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -236.13% for stock’s current value.

GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that GlycoMimetics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -40.80% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -11.61% while that of industry is 16.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -6.30% in the current quarter and calculating -17.90% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -89.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

Company posted $163k and $1.05 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -10.70% during past 5 years.

GLYC Dividends

GlycoMimetics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 28 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.17% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 62.07 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 63.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 62.07% institutions for GlycoMimetics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. BVF Inc. is the top institutional holder at GLYC for having 9.54 million shares of worth $20.9 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 18.45% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, which was holding about 9.09 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 17.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $19.9 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.37 million shares of worth $3.0 million or 2.65% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.59 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.28 million in the company or a holder of 1.13% of company’s stock.