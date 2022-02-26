FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Drops -25.44% In 2022; Is It Affordable At $4.19?

In last trading session, FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) saw 0.65 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.92. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.19 trading at -$0.11 or -2.56% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.22B. That closing price of FINV’s stock is at a discount of -153.22% from its 52-week high price of $10.61 and is indicating a premium of 16.47% from its 52-week low price of $3.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.18 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.56%, in the last five days FINV remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/18/22 when the stock touched $4.19 price level, adding 6.05% to its value on the day. FinVolution Group’s shares saw a change of -15.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.30% in past 5-day. FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) showed a performance of 5.81% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $49.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 91.54% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $35.70 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $64.20. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1432.22% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -752.03% for stock’s current value.

FinVolution Group (FINV) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 38.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $311.41 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $349.55 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2020. Company posted $223.23 million and $216.11 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 39.50% while estimating it to be 61.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 66.90% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -13.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.29%.

FINV Dividends

FinVolution Group is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 09 and March 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.78% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 43.91 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 54.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 43.91% institutions for FinVolution Group that are currently holding shares of the company. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd. is the top institutional holder at FINV for having 16.66 million shares of worth $93.96 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 9.97% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, which was holding about 16.49 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.86% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $93.0 million.

On the other hand, Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.4 million shares of worth $26.94 million or 2.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.15 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $6.51 million in the company or a holder of 0.69% of company’s stock.