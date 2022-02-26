Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) Shares Surged 2.17% In A Week – But Can It Maintain Its Gains?

In last trading session, Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) saw 0.84 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.65. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.66 trading at $0.07 or 1.25% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $490.61M. That closing price of FLMN’s stock is at a discount of -16.25% from its 52-week high price of $6.58 and is indicating a premium of 31.45% from its 52-week low price of $3.88. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 780.61K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.25%, in the last five days FLMN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/24/22 when the stock touched $5.66 price level, adding 0.7% to its value on the day. Falcon Minerals Corporation’s shares saw a change of 16.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.17% in past 5-day. Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) showed a performance of 14.11% in past 30-days.

Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Falcon Minerals Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 32.24% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 300.00% while that of industry is 38.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 700.00% in the current quarter and calculating 400.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 68.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $18.53 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $18.2 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $10.23 million and $12.5 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 81.10% while estimating it to be 45.60% for the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -70.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -6.64%.

FLMN Dividends

Falcon Minerals Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 01 and March 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 61.27 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 69.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 61.27% institutions for Falcon Minerals Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at FLMN for having 3.06 million shares of worth $14.39 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 6.60% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Freestone Capital Holdings, LLC, which was holding about 2.54 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.47% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.92 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.0 million shares of worth $4.72 million or 2.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.9 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $5.3 million in the company or a holder of 1.94% of company’s stock.