Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) 53.73% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) saw 0.86 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.20. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.77 trading at $0.15 or 2.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $197.16M. That closing price of EXTN’s stock is at a discount of -6.93% from its 52-week high price of $6.17 and is indicating a premium of 53.73% from its 52-week low price of $2.67. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.58 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.67%, in the last five days EXTN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the stock touched $5.77 price level, adding 3.03% to its value on the day. Exterran Corporation’s shares saw a change of 93.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.19% in past 5-day. Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) showed a performance of 20.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.74 million shares which calculate 5.01 days to cover the short interests.

Exterran Corporation (EXTN) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 58.10% in the current quarter and calculating 58.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $197.9 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $182.7 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -43.60% during past 5 years.

EXTN Dividends

Exterran Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 28 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 60.20 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 62.54%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 60.20% institutions for Exterran Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Chai Trust Co LLC is the top institutional holder at EXTN for having 8.16 million shares of worth $36.22 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 24.49% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, which was holding about 1.87 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.60% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.28 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Aegis Value, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.71 million shares of worth $3.14 million or 2.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.5 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2.22 million in the company or a holder of 1.50% of company’s stock.