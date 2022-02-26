Does NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Look Expensive At $11.59? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) saw 0.76 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.59 trading at $0.57 or 5.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $778.50M. That closing price of NRDS’s stock is at a discount of -197.15% from its 52-week high price of $34.44 and is indicating a premium of 21.57% from its 52-week low price of $9.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 357.36K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.19 in the current quarter.

NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.17%, in the last five days NRDS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/18/22 when the stock touched $11.59 price level, adding 7.87% to its value on the day. NerdWallet Inc.’s shares saw a change of -25.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.23% in past 5-day. NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) showed a performance of -15.22% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $24.64 to the stock, which implies a rise of 52.96% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $13.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $33.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -184.73% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -16.48% for stock’s current value.

NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS) estimates and forecasts

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $87.68 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $122.57 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

NRDS Dividends

NerdWallet Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.90% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 31.37 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 37.76%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 31.37% institutions for NerdWallet Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. is the top institutional holder at NRDS for having 37065.0 shares of worth $0.58 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 0.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

On the other hand, Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.38 million shares of worth $6.9 million or 1.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.17 million shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $3.08 million in the company or a holder of 0.52% of company’s stock.