Do You Like Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) At $1.30?

In last trading session, Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) saw 0.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.30 trading at -$0.01 or -0.93% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $194.36M. That closing price of CMCM’s stock is at a discount of -139.23% from its 52-week high price of $3.11 and is indicating a premium of 13.08% from its 52-week low price of $1.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 108.94K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.93%, in the last five days CMCM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/24/22 when the stock touched $1.30 price level, adding 3.7% to its value on the day. Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s shares saw a change of -5.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.15% in past 5-day. Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) showed a performance of 6.38% in past 30-days.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -46.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $207.98 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 18.20% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 213.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -5.39%.

CMCM Dividends

Cheetah Mobile Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 21 and March 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.44% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.42 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.42% institutions for Cheetah Mobile Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the top institutional holder at CMCM for having 0.84 million shares of worth $1.36 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 1.88% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which was holding about 0.53 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.86 million.

On the other hand, DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio and DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.22 million shares of worth $0.37 million or 0.50% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.22 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.37 million in the company or a holder of 0.49% of company’s stock.