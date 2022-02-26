Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) -4.08% Down Over A Week, Can The Stock Hit Well Above -$12.24?

In last trading session, Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) saw 0.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $287.55 trading at $2.83 or 0.99% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.93B. That closing price of DECK’s stock is at a discount of -57.01% from its 52-week high price of $451.49 and is indicating a premium of 7.12% from its 52-week low price of $267.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 380.33K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.32 in the current quarter.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.99%, in the last five days DECK remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/18/22 when the stock touched $287.55 price level, adding 5.06% to its value on the day. Deckers Outdoor Corporation’s shares saw a change of -21.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.08% in past 5-day. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) showed a performance of -3.79% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $450.15 to the stock, which implies a rise of 36.12% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $358.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $540.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -87.79% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -24.5% for stock’s current value.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Deckers Outdoor Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -32.04% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 12.18% while that of industry is 12.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 11.90% in the current quarter and calculating 3.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 20.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $640.4 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $562.86 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022. Company posted $561.19 million and $407.05 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 14.10% while estimating it to be 38.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 29.50% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 39.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.30%.

DECK Dividends

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 18 and May 23 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.33% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 100.02 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 101.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 100.02% institutions for Deckers Outdoor Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at DECK for having 4.12 million shares of worth $1.51 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 15.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 2.68 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.83% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $980.82 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.78 million shares of worth $280.89 million or 2.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.75 million shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $304.44 million in the company or a holder of 2.76% of company’s stock.