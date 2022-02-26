Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) Shares Plunges -8.40% In A Week – But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) saw 0.8 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.80 trading at $0.17 or 3.67% at ring of the bell on the day. That closing price of DAVE’s stock is at a discount of -219.79% from its 52-week high price of $15.35 and is indicating a premium of 7.29% from its 52-week low price of $4.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 886.70K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.67%, in the last five days DAVE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/18/22 when the stock touched $4.80 price level, adding 9.94% to its value on the day. Dave Inc.’s shares saw a change of -53.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.40% in past 5-day. Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) showed a performance of -50.05% in past 30-days.

DAVE Dividends

Dave Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 41.16% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.53 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 19.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.53% institutions for Dave Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Corbin Capital Partners, LP is the top institutional holder at DAVE for having 5.23 million shares of worth $53.58 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 1.75% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Marshall Wace LLP, which was holding about 1.3 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.43% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13.28 million.

On the other hand, RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.4 million shares of worth $3.96 million or 0.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.13 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.29 million in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.