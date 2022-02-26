Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Share Price Recovers 55.42% From Its Lows, But Can It Maintain Its Rise?

In last trading session, Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) saw 0.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.20. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.40 trading at $0.22 or 10.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $49.68M. That closing price of DTSS’s stock is at a discount of -185.0% from its 52-week high price of $6.84 and is indicating a premium of 55.42% from its 52-week low price of $1.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.95 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 280.77K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 10.09%, in the last five days DTSS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the stock touched $2.40 price level, adding 16.67% to its value on the day. Datasea Inc.’s shares saw a change of 53.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.14% in past 5-day. Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) showed a performance of 103.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.12 million shares which calculate 1.05 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.50 to the stock, which implies a fall of -60.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.50. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 37.5% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 37.5% for stock’s current value.

Datasea Inc. (DTSS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Datasea Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 21.21% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 18.18% while that of industry is 12.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -23.10% during past 5 years.

DTSS Dividends

Datasea Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on September 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 62.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.22 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.60%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.22% institutions for Datasea Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC is the top institutional holder at DTSS for having 23008.0 shares of worth $48546.0. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Two Sigma Securities, LLC, which was holding about 15633.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $32985.0.