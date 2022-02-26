Custom Truck One Source Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) 26.54% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Custom Truck One Source Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) saw 0.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.24. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.29 trading at $0.23 or 2.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.10B. That closing price of CTOS’s stock is at a discount of -37.03% from its 52-week high price of $11.36 and is indicating a premium of 26.54% from its 52-week low price of $6.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 514.34K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Custom Truck One Source Inc. (CTOS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.02 in the current quarter.

Custom Truck One Source Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.85%, in the last five days CTOS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/25/22 when the stock touched $8.29 price level, subtracting 0.0% to its value on the day. Custom Truck One Source Inc.’s shares saw a change of 3.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.60% in past 5-day. Custom Truck One Source Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) showed a performance of 2.60% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.80 to the stock, which implies a rise of 23.24% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -44.75% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -8.56% for stock’s current value.

Custom Truck One Source Inc. (CTOS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Custom Truck One Source Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -1.31% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -15.38% while that of industry is 12.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 86.70% in the current quarter and calculating 94.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 293.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $381.43 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $338.7 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $83.25 million and $76.7 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 358.10% while estimating it to be 341.60% for the next quarter.

CTOS Dividends

Custom Truck One Source Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 07 and March 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Custom Truck One Source Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 82.76 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 87.14%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 82.76% institutions for Custom Truck One Source Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC/DE is the top institutional holder at CTOS for having 148.6 million shares of worth $1.39 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 60.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ECP ControlCo, LLC, which was holding about 25.74 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.41% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $240.14 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.46 million shares of worth $22.23 million or 0.99% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.78 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $16.1 million in the company or a holder of 0.72% of company’s stock.