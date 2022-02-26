Core & Main Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Share Price Rebounds 10.19% From The Lows – But Can It Keep Going?

In last trading session, Core & Main Inc. (NYSE:CNM) saw 0.59 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.27 trading at $0.68 or 3.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.61B. That closing price of CNM’s stock is at a discount of -46.12% from its 52-week high price of $32.54 and is indicating a premium of 10.19% from its 52-week low price of $20.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.13 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Core & Main Inc. (NYSE:CNM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.15%, in the last five days CNM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/25/22 when the stock touched $22.27 price level, adding 0.27% to its value on the day. Core & Main Inc.’s shares saw a change of -26.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.27% in past 5-day. Core & Main Inc. (NYSE:CNM) showed a performance of -6.03% in past 30-days.

Core & Main Inc. (CNM) estimates and forecasts

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.12 billion for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.2 billion in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2022.

CNM Dividends

Core & Main Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on December 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Core & Main Inc. (NYSE:CNM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 145.95 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 145.95%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 145.95% institutions for Core & Main Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Select Equity Group, Inc. is the top institutional holder at CNM for having 8.62 million shares of worth $261.55 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 5.39% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC, which was holding about 5.32 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $161.39 million.

On the other hand, Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund and Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.48 million shares of worth $75.1 million or 1.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.73 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $47.29 million in the company or a holder of 1.08% of company’s stock.