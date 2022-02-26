Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $2.89?

In last trading session, Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) saw 0.51 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.89 trading at $0.06 or 2.12% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $792.44M. That closing price of CIFR’s stock is at a discount of -432.53% from its 52-week high price of $15.39 and is indicating a premium of 19.38% from its 52-week low price of $2.33. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 728.40K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.12%, in the last five days CIFR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/18/22 when the stock touched $2.89 price level, adding 5.56% to its value on the day. Cipher Mining Inc.’s shares saw a change of -37.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.17% in past 5-day. Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) showed a performance of -3.67% in past 30-days.

CIFR Dividends

Cipher Mining Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 15 and February 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.80% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.55 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.88%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.55% institutions for Cipher Mining Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at CIFR for having 10.11 million shares of worth $104.53 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 4.10% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 7.5 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $77.55 million.

On the other hand, EQ Advisors Trust-EQ/Morgan Stanley Small Cap Growth Port and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Vectors Digital Transformation ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.18 million shares of worth $1.83 million or 0.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.1 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.06 million in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.