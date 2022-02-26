Cian PLC (NYSE:CIAN) Jump 2.72%, More Rally Possible

In last trading session, Cian PLC (NYSE:CIAN) saw 0.55 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $3.40 trading at $0.09 or 2.72% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $243.41M. That closing price of CIANâ€™s stock is at a discount of -450.29% from its 52-week high price of $18.71 and is indicating a premium of 7.35% from its 52-week low price of $3.15. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume of 150.64K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cian PLC (CIAN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.01 in the current quarter.

Cian PLC (NYSE:CIAN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.72%, in the last five days CIAN remained trading in the red while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Friday, 02/18/22 when the stock touched $3.40 price level, adding 58.59% to its value on the day. Cian PLCâ€™s shares saw a change of -72.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved -58.28% in past 5-day. Cian PLC (NYSE:CIAN) showed a performance of -39.82% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $17.81 to the stock, which implies a rise of 80.91% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $22.00. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -547.06% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -341.18% for stockâ€™s current value.

Cian PLC (CIAN) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $21.96 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $22.83 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

CIAN Dividends

Cian PLC is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cian PLC (NYSE:CIAN)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 7.62 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.62%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.62% institutions for Cian PLC that are currently holding shares of the company. WCM Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at CIAN for having 1.88 million shares of worth $23.2 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 2.73% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is TCW Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 0.14 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 0.20% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.7 million.

On the other hand, Blair (William) Mutual Funds, Inc.- Emerging Markets Small Cap Grw Fd and Valic Company II-International Opportunities Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.31 million shares of worth $4.96 million or 0.45% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 90238.0 shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.45 million in the company or a holder of 0.13% of companyâ€™s stock.