Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Climbs 77.70% In 2022; Is It Attractive Enough At $9.77?

In last trading session, Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.77 trading at $0.82 or 9.16% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $258.51M. That closing price of BYRN’s stock is at a discount of -212.69% from its 52-week high price of $30.55 and is indicating a premium of 19.55% from its 52-week low price of $7.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 185.37K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.08 in the current quarter.

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.16%, in the last five days BYRN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/25/22 when the stock touched $9.77 price level, adding 0.71% to its value on the day. Byrna Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -26.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.19% in past 5-day. Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) showed a performance of -3.65% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 52.73% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -155.89% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -43.3% for stock’s current value.

Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 29.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $8.35 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $12.12 million in the next quarter that will end on May 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 8.90% during past 5 years.

BYRN Dividends

Byrna Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 11 and April 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 30.31% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 28.87 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 41.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 28.87% institutions for Byrna Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at BYRN for having 1.17 million shares of worth $15.67 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 0.79% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC, which was holding about 0.83 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.55% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.02 million.

On the other hand, Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.44 million shares of worth $5.93 million or 0.30% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.43 million shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $6.4 million in the company or a holder of 0.29% of company’s stock.