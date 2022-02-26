Buy, Sell Or Hold Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) At $84.72?

In last trading session, Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) saw 0.86 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.19. Company’s recent per share price level of $84.72 trading at $3.5 or 4.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.91B. That closing price of PEGA’s stock is at a discount of -69.57% from its 52-week high price of $143.66 and is indicating a premium of 12.29% from its 52-week low price of $74.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.77 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 418.39K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.31%, in the last five days PEGA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/25/22 when the stock touched $84.72 price level, adding 0.09% to its value on the day. Pegasystems Inc.’s shares saw a change of -24.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.97% in past 5-day. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) showed a performance of -8.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.62 million shares which calculate 5.91 days to cover the short interests.

Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Pegasystems Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -37.04% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 295.45% while that of industry is 1.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -33.30% in the current quarter and calculating 7.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 21.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $345.7 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $362.74 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $298.6 million and $306.02 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 15.80% while estimating it to be 18.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -27.50% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -1.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.00%.

PEGA Dividends

Pegasystems Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 26 and May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.14%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.12 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 0.17%.

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 49.92% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 48.73 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.30%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 48.73% institutions for Pegasystems Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bares Capital Management Inc is the top institutional holder at PEGA for having 4.97 million shares of worth $631.53 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 6.08% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 3.79 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $481.99 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.16 million shares of worth $146.83 million or 1.41% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.02 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $129.15 million in the company or a holder of 1.24% of company’s stock.