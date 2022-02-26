Buy, Sell Or Hold Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) At $70.77?

In last trading session, Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) saw 0.49 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $70.77 trading at $2.77 or 4.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.50B. That closing price of DENâ€™s stock is at a discount of -29.01% from its 52-week high price of $91.30 and is indicating a premium of 46.26% from its 52-week low price of $38.03. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume of 546.11K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.07%, in the last five days DEN remained trading in the green while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Friday, 02/25/22 when the stock touched $70.77 price level, adding 0.59% to its value on the day. Denbury Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of -7.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.33% in past 5-day. Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) showed a performance of -1.71% in past 30-days.

Statistics highlight that Denbury Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 2.28% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 160.94% while that of industry is 33.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 32.80% in the current quarter and calculating 179.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 54.80% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $296.96 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $315.16 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $197.07 million and $251.16 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 50.70% while estimating it to be 25.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up companyâ€™s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -18.70% during past 5 years. In 2022, companyâ€™s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 187.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 32.60%.

Denbury Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 15 and November 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.82% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 104.15 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 107.18%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 104.15% institutions for Denbury Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at DEN for having 5.7 million shares of worth $400.29 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 11.37% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 4.8 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 9.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $337.01 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.35 million shares of worth $94.79 million or 2.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.19 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $83.46 million in the company or a holder of 2.37% of companyâ€™s stock.