Blackbaud Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Could Shrink By -21.47% Or More

In last trading session, Blackbaud Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $62.02 trading at -$0.43 or -0.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.07B. That closing price of BLKB’s stock is at a discount of -40.21% from its 52-week high price of $86.96 and is indicating a premium of 13.24% from its 52-week low price of $53.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 303.66K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Blackbaud Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.69%, in the last five days BLKB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/18/22 when the stock touched $62.02 price level, adding 4.36% to its value on the day. Blackbaud Inc.’s shares saw a change of -21.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.15% in past 5-day. Blackbaud Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) showed a performance of -4.10% in past 30-days.

Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Blackbaud Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -8.95% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -7.24% while that of industry is 1.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -18.80% in the current quarter and calculating -1.50% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $241.84 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $223.92 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $242.61 million and $219.19 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -0.30% while estimating it to be 2.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -22.10% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -35.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -6.90%.

BLKB Dividends

Blackbaud Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 26 and May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Blackbaud Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 101.42 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 103.09%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 101.42% institutions for Blackbaud Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Clearlake Capital Group, LP is the top institutional holder at BLKB for having 5.98 million shares of worth $420.52 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 12.41% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 4.85 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $341.09 million.

On the other hand, Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fd and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Morningstar Wide Moat Research ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.43 million shares of worth $171.27 million or 5.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.33 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $163.58 million in the company or a holder of 4.83% of company’s stock.