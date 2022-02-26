AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Stock Has Fallen -60.52% YTD, What Do Analysts Anticipate Next?

In last trading session, AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) saw 0.3 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.52 trading at $0.07 or 4.83% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $69.92M. That closing price of AVRO’s stock is at a discount of -839.47% from its 52-week high price of $14.28 and is indicating a premium of 15.79% from its 52-week low price of $1.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.73 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 885.69K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.74 in the current quarter.

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.83%, in the last five days AVRO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/18/22 when the stock touched $1.52 price level, adding 6.17% to its value on the day. AVROBIO Inc.’s shares saw a change of -60.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.80% in past 5-day. AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) showed a performance of -17.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.8 million shares which calculate 3.31 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.88 to the stock, which implies a rise of 82.88% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $23.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1413.16% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -31.58% for stock’s current value.

AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that AVROBIO Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -74.58% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 14.20% while that of industry is 8.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -1.40% in the current quarter and calculating -1.50% decrease in the next quarter.

AVRO Dividends

AVROBIO Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 16 and March 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.59% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 86.32 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 88.61%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 86.32% institutions for AVROBIO Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. JP Morgan Chase & Company is the top institutional holder at AVRO for having 4.61 million shares of worth $25.72 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 10.56% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 3.61 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.28% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $20.17 million.

On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.61 million shares of worth $8.97 million or 3.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.39 million shares on Jul 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $10.22 million in the company or a holder of 3.18% of company’s stock.