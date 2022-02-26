Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)’s 12-Month Price Target Is Now Set At $139.00.

In last trading session, Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) saw 0.44 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.38. Company’s recent per share price level of $105.92 trading at $2.42 or 2.34% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.70B. That closing price of ATKR’s stock is at a discount of -13.26% from its 52-week high price of $119.96 and is indicating a premium of 39.34% from its 52-week low price of $64.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 499.30K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Atkore Inc. (ATKR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $3.56 in the current quarter.

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.34%, in the last five days ATKR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the stock touched $105.92 price level, adding 1.07% to its value on the day. Atkore Inc.’s shares saw a change of -4.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.87% in past 5-day. Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) showed a performance of 9.91% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $132.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 19.76% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $125.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $139.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -31.23% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -18.01% for stock’s current value.

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 89.40% in the current quarter and calculating -22.20% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $768.52 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $712.04 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 67.10% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 293.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -12.43%.

ATKR Dividends

Atkore Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 27 and May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 96.01 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 96.01% institutions for Atkore Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at ATKR for having 5.05 million shares of worth $438.63 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 10.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 2.96 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $257.33 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.3 million shares of worth $112.7 million or 2.80% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.15 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $99.9 million in the company or a holder of 2.48% of company’s stock.