Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) 0.11% Up Over A Week, Can The Stock Hit Well Above $0.01?

In last trading session, Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) saw 0.85 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.72. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.98 trading at $0.19 or 2.16% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $783.24M. That closing price of ARLO’s stock is at a discount of -21.16% from its 52-week high price of $10.88 and is indicating a premium of 38.98% from its 52-week low price of $5.48. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.05 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.03 in the current quarter.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.16%, in the last five days ARLO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/25/22 when the stock touched $8.98 price level, adding 0.11% to its value on the day. Arlo Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -14.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.11% in past 5-day. Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) showed a performance of 11.69% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.20 to the stock, which implies a rise of 19.82% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -55.9% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -0.22% for stock’s current value.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Arlo Technologies Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 51.69% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 76.83% while that of industry is 0.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 62.50% in the current quarter and calculating -66.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 19.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $133.64 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $93.94 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $114.84 million and $82.56 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 16.40% while estimating it to be 13.80% for the next quarter.

ARLO Dividends

Arlo Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 21 and February 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.17% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 67.76 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 68.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 67.76% institutions for Arlo Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at ARLO for having 12.12 million shares of worth $77.66 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 14.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 5.64 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.68% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $36.12 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 5.59 million shares of worth $38.6 million or 6.64% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.95 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $20.35 million in the company or a holder of 3.50% of company’s stock.