Analysts Say That Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) Is Likely To Make It To $16.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) saw 0.3 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.68 trading at -$0.04 or -2.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $78.91M. That closing price of RDBX’s stock is at a discount of -1520.24% from its 52-week high price of $27.22 and is indicating a premium of 4.17% from its 52-week low price of $1.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.45 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 616.27K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.4 in the current quarter.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.33%, in the last five days RDBX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the stock touched $1.68 price level, adding 18.45% to its value on the day. Redbox Entertainment Inc.’s shares saw a change of -77.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved -18.05% in past 5-day. Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) showed a performance of -69.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.42 million shares which calculate 1.34 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 82.77% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $16.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -852.38% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -197.62% for stock’s current value.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $130.38 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $160.42 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

RDBX Dividends

Redbox Entertainment Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 22.52% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 165.02 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 212.99%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 165.02% institutions for Redbox Entertainment Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc is the top institutional holder at RDBX for having 2.66 million shares of worth $26.8 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 21.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Omni Partners US LLC, which was holding about 1.19 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.43% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.98 million.

On the other hand, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.22 million shares of worth $2.23 million or 1.76% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.14 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.4 million in the company or a holder of 1.11% of company’s stock.