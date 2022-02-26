Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Gained 0.13% In A Week: What’s Driving The Stock?

In last trading session, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) saw 0.7 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.50. Company’s recent per share price level of $53.40 trading at -$0.44 or -0.82% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.44B. That closing price of AOSL’s stock is at a discount of -19.85% from its 52-week high price of $64.00 and is indicating a premium of 55.69% from its 52-week low price of $23.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.58 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 660.72K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.04 in the current quarter.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.82%, in the last five days AOSL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/18/22 when the stock touched $53.40 price level, adding 1.37% to its value on the day. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited’s shares saw a change of -11.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.13% in past 5-day. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) showed a performance of 22.96% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.66 million shares which calculate 1.09 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $61.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 13.41% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $40.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $78.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -46.07% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 25.09% for stock’s current value.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 95.10% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 57.00% while that of industry is 25.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 60.00% in the current quarter and calculating 26.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $188 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $184.43 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 78.90% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 902.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 17.00%.

AOSL Dividends

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 11 and April 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.31% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 60.49 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 74.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 60.49% institutions for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the top institutional holder at AOSL for having 1.92 million shares of worth $60.34 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 7.29% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 1.46 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.54% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $45.86 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Semiconductors Portfolio and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.74 million shares of worth $36.46 million or 2.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.61 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $19.12 million in the company or a holder of 2.31% of company’s stock.