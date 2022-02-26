Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Has Seen A Rose Of 118.56% This Year, Is It Still A Better Option Than Others?

In last trading session, Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) saw 0.43 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.71. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.07 trading at $0.3 or 2.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.69B. That closing price of ARLP’s stock is at a discount of -15.0% from its 52-week high price of $15.03 and is indicating a premium of 59.22% from its 52-week low price of $5.33. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 516.12K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.35%, in the last five days ARLP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the stock touched $13.07 price level, adding 1.95% to its value on the day. Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s shares saw a change of 3.40% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.31% in past 5-day. Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) showed a performance of -7.89% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.24 million shares which calculate 3.43 days to cover the short interests.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 17.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $462.3 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -19.90% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -132.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -6.83%.

ARLP Dividends

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 25 and April 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 31.61% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 23.62 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 34.53%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 23.62% institutions for Alliance Resource Partners L.P. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at ARLP for having 5.55 million shares of worth $70.17 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 4.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sage Mountain Advisors, LLC, which was holding about 5.49 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $69.35 million.

On the other hand, Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund and Trust for Advised Port-Miller Income Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.39 million shares of worth $3.96 million or 0.30% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.35 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $4.42 million in the company or a holder of 0.28% of company’s stock.