Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) 1.69% Up Over Last Week, What Happens Next?

In last trading session, Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) saw 0.76 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.00 trading at $0.31 or 3.57% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.01B. That closing price of ASTL’s stock is at a discount of -51.67% from its 52-week high price of $13.65 and is indicating a premium of 11.11% from its 52-week low price of $8.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.53 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 532.89K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.57%, in the last five days ASTL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/25/22 when the stock touched $9.00 price level, adding 2.39% to its value on the day. Algoma Steel Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -16.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.69% in past 5-day. Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) showed a performance of 5.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.18 million shares which calculate 6.57 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $18.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 50.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $17.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $19.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -111.11% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -88.89% for stock’s current value.

ASTL Dividends

Algoma Steel Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.07% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.89 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13.89% institutions for Algoma Steel Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Saltoro Capital, LP is the top institutional holder at ASTL for having 0.35 million shares of worth $3.82 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 0.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Harrison (K.J.) & Partners, Inc., which was holding about 0.22 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.35 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 39165.0 shares of worth $0.43 million or 0.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8570.0 shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $93070.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.