After A 8.97% Gain In Share Price, Is Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) A Better Trade Than Others?

In last trading session, Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) saw 0.62 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $11.54 trading at $0.95 or 8.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.28B. That closing price of WEBRâ€™s stock is at a discount of -77.12% from its 52-week high price of $20.44 and is indicating a premium of 25.82% from its 52-week low price of $8.56. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume of 514.41K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Weber Inc. (WEBR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.04 in the current quarter.

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.97%, in the last five days WEBR remained trading in the green while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Friday, 02/25/22 when the stock touched $11.54 price level, adding 0.77% to its value on the day. Weber Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of -10.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.37% in past 5-day. Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) showed a performance of 13.03% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.42 to the stock, which implies a fall of -1.05% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13.00. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -12.65% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 17.68% for stockâ€™s current value.

Weber Inc. (WEBR) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.80% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $314.88 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $710.25 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

In 2022, companyâ€™s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -46.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.90%.

WEBR Dividends

Weber Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on December 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.65% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 68.32 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 82.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 68.32% institutions for Weber Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. BDT Capital Partners, LLC is the top institutional holder at WEBR for having 25.55 million shares of worth $330.35 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 48.61% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust, which was holding about 2.5 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 4.76% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $32.33 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.5 million shares of worth $8.75 million or 0.95% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.46 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $8.06 million in the company or a holder of 0.87% of companyâ€™s stock.