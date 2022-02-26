AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) Currently -280.43% Below Its 52-Week High But The Downside Potential May Surprise You

In last trading session, AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.22 trading at -$0.07 or -2.13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $508.86M. That closing price of LIDR’s stock is at a discount of -280.43% from its 52-week high price of $12.25 and is indicating a premium of 19.57% from its 52-week low price of $2.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 756.42K if we extend that period to 3-months.

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.13%, in the last five days LIDR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/25/22 when the stock touched $3.22 price level, adding 3.3% to its value on the day. AEye Inc.’s shares saw a change of -33.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.00% in past 5-day. AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) showed a performance of 8.97% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.21 million shares which calculate 1.34 days to cover the short interests.

AEye Inc. (LIDR) estimates and forecasts

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $600k for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.1 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

LIDR Dividends

AEye Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.73% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 31.27 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 37.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 31.27% institutions for AEye Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. KPCB XVI Associates, LLC is the top institutional holder at LIDR for having 13.86 million shares of worth $75.84 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 47.40% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Intel Corporation, which was holding about 6.91 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 23.63% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $37.81 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-AlphaCentric Robotics & Automation Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.66 million shares of worth $3.62 million or 2.26% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 100000.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.55 million in the company or a holder of 0.34% of company’s stock.