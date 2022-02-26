Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Reduces -1.56% In A Week: What’s Taking The Stock Higher?

In last trading session, Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) saw 0.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $20.77 trading at $0.65 or 3.23% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.05B. That closing price of ATGE’s stock is at a discount of -101.3% from its 52-week high price of $41.81 and is indicating a premium of 7.85% from its 52-week low price of $19.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 439.15K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.96 in the current quarter.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.23%, in the last five days ATGE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/18/22 when the stock touched $20.77 price level, adding 4.42% to its value on the day. Adtalem Global Education Inc.’s shares saw a change of -29.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.56% in past 5-day. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) showed a performance of -29.97% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $37.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 43.86% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $25.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $53.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -155.18% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -20.37% for stock’s current value.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Adtalem Global Education Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -43.59% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.67% while that of industry is 11.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 24.70% in the current quarter and calculating 59.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 49.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $419.41 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $437.91 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 111.10% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -56.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.

ATGE Dividends

Adtalem Global Education Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 27 and May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.56% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 109.74 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 112.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 109.74% institutions for Adtalem Global Education Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at ATGE for having 7.63 million shares of worth $288.34 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 15.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 5.19 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.43% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $196.19 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Ariel Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.33 million shares of worth $122.96 million or 6.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.6 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $98.32 million in the company or a holder of 5.23% of company’s stock.