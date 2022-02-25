With 44.38% Distance From Low, Could Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) Post Further Gains?

In last trading session, Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) saw 16.52 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.20. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.38 trading at $0.41 or 13.80% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $944.07M. That closing price of UEC’s stock is at a discount of -71.3% from its 52-week high price of $5.79 and is indicating a premium of 44.38% from its 52-week low price of $1.88. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.24 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.15 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 13.80%, in the last five days UEC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/24/22 when the stock touched $3.38 price level, subtracting 0.0% to its value on the day. Uranium Energy Corp.’s shares saw a change of 0.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.64% in past 5-day. Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) showed a performance of 20.28% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 32.58 million shares which calculate 3.14 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.15 to the stock, which implies a rise of 45.04% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -107.1% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -62.72% for stock’s current value.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Uranium Energy Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 48.90% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 28.57% while that of industry is 10.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.50% during past 5 years.

UEC Dividends

Uranium Energy Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on December 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 43.67 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 44.55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 43.67% institutions for Uranium Energy Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. State Street Corporation is the top institutional holder at UEC for having 27.13 million shares of worth $90.89 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 10.15% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 16.8 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.28% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $56.27 million.

On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 11.76 million shares of worth $46.11 million or 4.40% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.25 million shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $40.17 million in the company or a holder of 3.83% of company’s stock.