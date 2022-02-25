With 32.71% From The Low, Is Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Up For More Gains?

In last trading session, Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) saw 12.69 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 4.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $53.01 trading at $8.24 or 18.41% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.42B. That closing price of OSTK’s stock is at a discount of -109.92% from its 52-week high price of $111.28 and is indicating a premium of 32.71% from its 52-week low price of $35.67. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.61 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.18 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 18.41%, in the last five days OSTK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/24/22 when the stock touched $53.01 price level, adding 2.12% to its value on the day. Overstock.com Inc.’s shares saw a change of -10.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.94% in past 5-day. Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) showed a performance of 28.38% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.58 million shares which calculate 4.41 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $105.20 to the stock, which implies a rise of 49.61% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $85.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $161.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -203.72% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -60.35% for stock’s current value.

Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Overstock.com Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -27.64% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 1.37% while that of industry is -7.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 84.60% in the current quarter and calculating -14.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 10.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $673.58 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $689.08 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $684.01 million and $659.86 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -1.50% while estimating it to be 4.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 65.70% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 135.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 45.10%.

OSTK Dividends

Overstock.com Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 27 and May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.80% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 82.57 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 83.23%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 82.57% institutions for Overstock.com Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at OSTK for having 5.05 million shares of worth $393.15 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 11.73% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., which was holding about 4.75 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $370.09 million.

On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Insight Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.34 million shares of worth $104.44 million or 3.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.16 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $90.58 million in the company or a holder of 2.70% of company’s stock.