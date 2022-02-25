With 22.46% Distance From Low, Is New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX:GBR) Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX:GBR) saw 5.98 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.28. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.85 trading at $0.17 or 6.34% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $14.56M. That closing price of GBR’s stock is at a discount of -230.18% from its 52-week high price of $9.41 and is indicating a premium of 22.46% from its 52-week low price of $2.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 287.50K if we extend that period to 3-months.

New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX:GBR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.34%, in the last five days GBR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/24/22 when the stock touched $2.85 price level, adding 15.43% to its value on the day. New Concept Energy Inc.’s shares saw a change of 19.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.38% in past 5-day. New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX:GBR) showed a performance of 8.37% in past 30-days.

New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 63.30% during past 5 years.

GBR Dividends

New Concept Energy Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 29 and April 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX:GBR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 29.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.83 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6.83% institutions for New Concept Energy Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at GBR for having 0.21 million shares of worth $0.89 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 4.08% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, which was holding about 34487.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.67% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.15 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.15 million shares of worth $0.66 million or 3.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 54202.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.23 million in the company or a holder of 1.06% of company’s stock.