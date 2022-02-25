Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Has Recovered 10.21% So Far, But Another -263.15% Loss Cannot Be Ruled Out

In last trading session, Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) saw 1.08 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.98. Company’s recent per share price level of $26.16 trading at $2.61 or 11.08% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.95B. That closing price of VCYT’s stock is at a discount of -148.32% from its 52-week high price of $64.96 and is indicating a premium of 10.21% from its 52-week low price of $23.49. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 746.90K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Veracyte Inc. (VCYT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.15 in the current quarter.

Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 11.08%, in the last five days VCYT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/17/22 when the stock touched $26.16 price level, adding 11.92% to its value on the day. Veracyte Inc.’s shares saw a change of -36.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.42% in past 5-day. Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) showed a performance of -5.08% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $55.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 53.08% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $25.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $95.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -263.15% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 4.43% for stock’s current value.

Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Veracyte Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -41.07% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -74.24% while that of industry is 15.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -7.10% in the current quarter and calculating 75.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 81.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $61.68 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $60 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $34.54 million and $36.7 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 78.60% while estimating it to be 63.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 12.70% during past 5 years.

VCYT Dividends

Veracyte Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 15 and February 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.88% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 104.53 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 105.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 104.53% institutions for Veracyte Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at VCYT for having 8.22 million shares of worth $338.76 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 11.57% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 6.55 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $304.4 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Artisan Small Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.4 million shares of worth $181.3 million or 6.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.02 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $140.51 million in the company or a holder of 4.26% of company’s stock.