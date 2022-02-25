Universal Security Instruments Inc. (AMEX:UUU) Drops -1.00%, But Further Rally Could Be Imminent

In last trading session, Universal Security Instruments Inc. (AMEX:UUU) saw 1.49 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.98 trading at -$0.03 or -1.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.57M. That closing price of UUU’s stock is at a discount of -220.47% from its 52-week high price of $9.55 and is indicating a premium of 23.83% from its 52-week low price of $2.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 46.04K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (AMEX:UUU) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.00%, in the last five days UUU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/24/22 when the stock touched $2.98 price level, adding 31.65% to its value on the day. Universal Security Instruments Inc.’s shares saw a change of -12.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.96% in past 5-day. Universal Security Instruments Inc. (AMEX:UUU) showed a performance of 8.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 29820.0 shares which calculate 0.88 days to cover the short interests.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.30% during past 5 years.

UUU Dividends

Universal Security Instruments Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 07 and February 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (AMEX:UUU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.30% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 21.11 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 26.49%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 21.11% institutions for Universal Security Instruments Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at UUU for having 0.12 million shares of worth $0.65 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 5.05% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., which was holding about 0.11 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.78% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.61 million.

On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.11 million shares of worth $0.61 million or 4.78% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 74733.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.41 million in the company or a holder of 3.23% of company’s stock.