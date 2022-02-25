Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $10.09?

In recent trading session, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) saw 4.86 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.28. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.09 trading at $0.19 or 1.87% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $34.83B. That most recent trading price of ERIC’s stock is at a discount of -42.62% from its 52-week high price of $14.39 and is indicating a premium of 6.64% from its 52-week low price of $9.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 14.91 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.57 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 25 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 5 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.26 in the current quarter.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.87%, in the last five days ERIC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/18/22 when the stock touched $10.09 price level, adding 1.08% to its value on the day. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s shares saw a change of -8.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.04% in past 5-day. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) showed a performance of -15.38% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.56 million shares which calculate 1.3 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.79 to the stock, which implies a rise of 26.83% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $10.11 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $17.23. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -70.76% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -0.2% for stock’s current value.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -16.24% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -7.06% while that of industry is 20.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -3.70% in the current quarter and calculating 33.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.9 billion for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.15 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $8.09 billion and $6.51 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -2.40% while estimating it to be -5.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 5.00% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 682.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 13.08%.

ERIC Dividends

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 2.53%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.25 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 1.55%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.95 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.95%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.95% institutions for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) that are currently holding shares of the company. Primecap Management Company is the top institutional holder at ERIC for having 101.2 million shares of worth $1.1 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 3.29% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 27.68 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.90% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $300.84 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard/Windsor II are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 62.51 million shares of worth $700.06 million or 2.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.42 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $124.14 million in the company or a holder of 0.37% of company’s stock.