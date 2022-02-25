TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Is Down -29.21% Over The Past 30 Days: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

In last trading session, TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) saw 2.3 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.18 trading at -$0.03 or -13.80% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $26.66M. That closing price of GLG’s stock is at a discount of -1361.11% from its 52-week high price of $2.63 and is indicating a discount of -11.11% from its 52-week low price of $0.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.02 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 919.65K if we extend that period to 3-months.

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -13.80%, in the last five days GLG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/17/22 when the stock touched $0.18 price level, adding 35.71% to its value on the day. TD Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -56.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved -30.77% in past 5-day. TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) showed a performance of -29.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 88020.0 shares which calculate 0.1 days to cover the short interests.

TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 71.50% during past 5 years.

GLG Dividends

TD Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on June 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 27.32% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.20 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.20% institutions for TD Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. HRT Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at GLG for having 91597.0 shares of worth $62881.0. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.07% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, which was holding about 88368.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $60664.0.