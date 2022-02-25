Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC), Stock Drops -88.65% Far This Year; What Analysts Say Next?

In last trading session, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) saw 2.86 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.67 trading at -$1.4 or -23.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $120.44M. That closing price of TRHC’s stock is at a discount of -1043.04% from its 52-week high price of $53.38 and is indicating a discount of -28.69% from its 52-week low price of $6.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 574.95K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -23.06%, in the last five days TRHC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/17/22 when the stock touched $4.67 price level, adding 37.82% to its value on the day. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.’s shares saw a change of -68.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved -37.98% in past 5-day. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) showed a performance of -61.97% in past 30-days.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 11.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $85.19 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $85.74 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $77.05 million and $76.68 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 10.60% while estimating it to be 11.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -35.00% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -136.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30.00%.

TRHC Dividends

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 21 and February 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.80% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 92.30 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 92.30% institutions for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at TRHC for having 3.5 million shares of worth $91.64 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 13.60% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Macquarie Group Limited, which was holding about 2.66 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.34% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $69.73 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.56 million shares of worth $42.25 million or 6.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.19 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $32.42 million in the company or a holder of 4.64% of company’s stock.