Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG) -9.89% Down Over A Week, Can The Stock Hit Well Above -$2.75?

In last trading session, Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG) saw 1.1 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $25.05 trading at $0.96 or 3.99% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.87B. That closing price of SGâ€™s stock is at a discount of -124.35% from its 52-week high price of $56.20 and is indicating a premium of 14.97% from its 52-week low price of $21.30. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.79 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.02 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.99%, in the last five days SG remained trading in the red while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Thursday, 02/17/22 when the stock touched $25.05 price level, adding 10.44% to its value on the day. Sweetgreen Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of -21.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.89% in past 5-day. Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG) showed a performance of -19.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.99 million shares which calculate 2.46 days to cover the short interests.

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) estimates and forecasts

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $84.11 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $101.2 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

SG Dividends

Sweetgreen Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.70% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 34.79 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 43.87%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 34.79% institutions for Sweetgreen Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.