Sono Group N.V.’s (NASDAQ:SEV) Forecasted Growth Is -301.38% Or More

In last trading session, Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) saw 1.07 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.07 trading at $0.04 or 0.80% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $360.68M. That closing price of SEV’s stock is at a discount of -836.69% from its 52-week high price of $47.49 and is indicating a premium of 5.33% from its 52-week low price of $4.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 837.82K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sono Group N.V. (SEV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.24 in the current quarter.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.80%, in the last five days SEV remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/17/22 when the stock touched $5.07 price level, adding 17.29% to its value on the day. Sono Group N.V.’s shares saw a change of -47.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved -19.40% in past 5-day. Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) showed a performance of -17.02% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $19.46 to the stock, which implies a rise of 73.95% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $18.58 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20.35. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -301.38% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -266.47% for stock’s current value.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) estimates and forecasts

And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $110k in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

SEV Dividends

Sono Group N.V. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 66.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.09 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.09% institutions for Sono Group N.V. that are currently holding shares of the company.