Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) Currently -2796.63% Below Its 52-Week High, But There May Be A Surprise Downside

In last trading session, Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) saw 1.64 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.67 trading at $0.16 or 6.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $65.39M. That closing price of SOPA’s stock is at a discount of -2796.63% from its 52-week high price of $77.34 and is indicating a premium of 6.74% from its 52-week low price of $2.49. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 9.97 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.37%, in the last five days SOPA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/17/22 when the stock touched $2.67 price level, adding 25.0% to its value on the day. Society Pass Incorporated’s shares saw a change of -74.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved -25.63% in past 5-day. Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) showed a performance of -50.56% in past 30-days.

SOPA Dividends

Society Pass Incorporated is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 45.09% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.49 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.88%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.49% institutions for Society Pass Incorporated that are currently holding shares of the company.