SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Has Recovered -0.81 Percent This Year, But Further Gains Of -181.97% Are Not Out Of The Question.

In last trading session, SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) saw 3.18 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.22 trading at $0.02 or 1.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $64.34M. That closing price of SEAC’s stock is at a discount of -181.97% from its 52-week high price of $3.44 and is indicating a premium of 45.9% from its 52-week low price of $0.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 13.79 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.05 in the current quarter.

SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.67%, in the last five days SEAC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/23/22 when the stock touched $1.22 price level, adding 10.29% to its value on the day. SeaChange International Inc.’s shares saw a change of -23.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.09% in past 5-day. SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) showed a performance of 6.09% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 59.33% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -145.9% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -145.9% for stock’s current value.

SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that SeaChange International Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 19.61% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 61.70% while that of industry is 4.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 44.40% in the current quarter and calculating 28.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 10.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.9 million in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2022. Company posted $5.12 million and $4.92 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 36.60% while estimating it to be 40.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.40% during past 5 years.

SEAC Dividends

SeaChange International Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 11 and April 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.47% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 18.87 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 23.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 18.87% institutions for SeaChange International Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at SEAC for having 1.71 million shares of worth $1.81 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 3.48% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Two Sigma Advisers, LP, which was holding about 0.76 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.56% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.81 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.08 million shares of worth $1.15 million or 2.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.56 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.59 million in the company or a holder of 1.14% of company’s stock.