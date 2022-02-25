Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Plunged -14.80% In A Week – But Will They Keep Going Up?

In last trading session, Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) saw 31.29 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.51 trading at $0.65 or 5.99% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.26B. That closing price of HOOD’s stock is at a discount of -638.49% from its 52-week high price of $85.00 and is indicating a premium of 13.64% from its 52-week low price of $9.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 20.51 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 21.38 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.99%, in the last five days HOOD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/17/22 when the stock touched $11.51 price level, adding 14.68% to its value on the day. Robinhood Markets Inc.’s shares saw a change of -35.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.80% in past 5-day. Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) showed a performance of -11.80% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 38.84 million shares which calculate 2 days to cover the short interests.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Robinhood Markets Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -76.50% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 88.12% while that of industry is 3.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $354.17 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $431.71 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

HOOD Dividends

Robinhood Markets Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on October 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.64% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 72.62 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 78.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 72.62% institutions for Robinhood Markets Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. NEA Management Company, LLC is the top institutional holder at HOOD for having 74.82 million shares of worth $3.15 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 10.26% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Index Venture Associates VI Ltd, which was holding about 72.34 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.92% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.04 billion.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 11.31 million shares of worth $293.47 million or 1.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.75 million shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $97.4 million in the company or a holder of 0.51% of company’s stock.