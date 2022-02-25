Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.35?

In last trading session, Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED) saw 3.53 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.66. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.35 trading at $0.01 or 4.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.54M. That closing price of RMED’s stock is at a discount of -2705.71% from its 52-week high price of $9.82 and is indicating a premium of 8.57% from its 52-week low price of $0.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.85 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.35%, in the last five days RMED remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/18/22 when the stock touched $0.35 price level, adding 20.09% to its value on the day. Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s shares saw a change of -77.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.73% in past 5-day. Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED) showed a performance of -66.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.42 million shares which calculate 2.98 days to cover the short interests.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Ra Medical Systems Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -88.29% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 86.43% while that of industry is 15.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -36.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $700k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.3 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

RMED Dividends

Ra Medical Systems Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 14 and March 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.03 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.09%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.03% institutions for Ra Medical Systems Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at RMED for having 0.15 million shares of worth $0.47 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 0.15 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.20% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.23 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 74338.0 shares of worth $0.23 million or 0.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 70816.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.22 million in the company or a holder of 0.10% of company’s stock.