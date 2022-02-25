Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) Shares Jumped 5.69% In A Week. Can It Continue Rising?

In last trading session, Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) saw 1.14 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.46 trading at $0.26 or 6.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $548.94M. That closing price of QSI’s stock is at a discount of -290.13% from its 52-week high price of $17.40 and is indicating a premium of 15.02% from its 52-week low price of $3.79. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.23 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.19%, in the last five days QSI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/18/22 when the stock touched $4.46 price level, adding 2.19% to its value on the day. Quantum-Si incorporated’s shares saw a change of -43.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.69% in past 5-day. Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) showed a performance of -13.23% in past 30-days.

QSI Dividends

Quantum-Si incorporated is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 28.90% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 31.98 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 44.98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 31.98% institutions for Quantum-Si incorporated that are currently holding shares of the company. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at QSI for having 12.7 million shares of worth $105.9 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 10.81% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Foresite Capital Management IV, LLC, which was holding about 4.46 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.80% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $37.23 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Smallcap World Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 10.94 million shares of worth $70.91 million or 9.32% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.5 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $20.85 million in the company or a holder of 2.13% of company’s stock.