Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Achieved Almost 36.72% Growth In A Month. Also Looks Good Long Term.

In last trading session, Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) saw 2.43 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.55. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.56 trading at $0.03 or 6.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $22.83M. That closing price of PXS’s stock is at a discount of -241.07% from its 52-week high price of $1.91 and is indicating a premium of 37.5% from its 52-week low price of $0.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 237.06K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.03%, in the last five days PXS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/24/22 when the stock touched $0.56 price level, adding 8.0% to its value on the day. Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s shares saw a change of 16.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.61% in past 5-day. Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) showed a performance of 36.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.11 million shares which calculate 0.39 days to cover the short interests.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Pyxis Tankers Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -18.74% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 15.63% while that of industry is 4.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 75.00% in the current quarter and calculating 128.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 10.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.83 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $8.84 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $4.51 million and $5.24 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 51.40% while estimating it to be 68.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -29.80% during past 5 years.

PXS Dividends

Pyxis Tankers Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 22 and March 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 59.99% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.57 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 21.41%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.57% institutions for Pyxis Tankers Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at PXS for having 0.27 million shares of worth $0.2 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.70% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Warberg Asset Management, LLC, which was holding about 50000.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.13% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $38050.0.