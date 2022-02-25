Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) Drops -0.24%, But Further Rally Could Be Imminent

In recent trading session, Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) saw 0.77 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.77 trading at -$0.02 or -0.24% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.96B. That most recent trading price of PTRA’s stock is at a discount of -167.39% from its 52-week high price of $23.45 and is indicating a premium of 25.66% from its 52-week low price of $6.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.50 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.24%, in the last five days PTRA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/25/22 when the stock touched $8.77 price level, adding 0.9% to its value on the day. Proterra Inc.’s shares saw a change of -0.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.77% in past 5-day. Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) showed a performance of 19.59% in past 30-days.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) estimates and forecasts

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $67.54 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $80 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

PTRA Dividends

Proterra Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.54% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 45.16 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 47.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 45.16% institutions for Proterra Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. KPCB GGF Associates, LLC is the top institutional holder at PTRA for having 15.56 million shares of worth $157.35 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 7.13% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Soros Fund Management LLC, which was holding about 7.75 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.55% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $78.4 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Franklin Custodian Funds-Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.32 million shares of worth $23.43 million or 1.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.78 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $18.0 million in the company or a holder of 0.82% of company’s stock.