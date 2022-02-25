Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) Has Reached A Distance Of 82.58% From Its Low, So Is It Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) saw 21.01 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.14. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.98 trading at -$3.82 or -20.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.98B. That closing price of BTU’s stock is at a discount of -32.38% from its 52-week high price of $19.83 and is indicating a premium of 82.58% from its 52-week low price of $2.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 5.70 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.97 in the current quarter.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -20.32%, in the last five days BTU remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/23/22 when the stock touched $14.98 price level, adding 23.57% to its value on the day. Peabody Energy Corporation’s shares saw a change of 48.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.38% in past 5-day. Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) showed a performance of 36.43% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $19.60 to the stock, which implies a rise of 23.57% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $16.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -66.89% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -6.81% for stock’s current value.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Peabody Energy Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 4.83% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 82.33% while that of industry is 26.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 173.50% in the current quarter and calculating 229.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 8.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.08 billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $798.9 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $737.2 million and $667.25 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 46.30% while estimating it to be 19.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 28.10% during past 5 years.

BTU Dividends

Peabody Energy Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 27 and May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.15% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 69.61 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 70.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 69.61% institutions for Peabody Energy Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. is the top institutional holder at BTU for having 27.12 million shares of worth $401.18 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 21.29% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, which was holding about 5.99 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.70% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $88.65 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.5 million shares of worth $53.46 million or 3.53% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.43 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $35.93 million in the company or a holder of 1.91% of company’s stock.