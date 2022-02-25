Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock Ripped -46.24% Year-To-Date, What Will Happen Next?

In last trading session, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) saw 4.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.35. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.00 trading at $0.96 or 9.56% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.33B. That closing price of PACB’s stock is at a discount of -253.45% from its 52-week high price of $38.88 and is indicating a premium of 17.82% from its 52-week low price of $9.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 4.40 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.56%, in the last five days PACB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/17/22 when the stock touched $11.00 price level, adding 7.56% to its value on the day. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s shares saw a change of -46.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.41% in past 5-day. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) showed a performance of 7.42% in past 30-days.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -62.19% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -38.20% while that of industry is 15.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -178.40% in the current quarter and calculating 40.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 66.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $36.3 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $37.93 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $27.14 million and $25.58 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 33.80% while estimating it to be 48.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 19.10% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 130.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -1.00%.

PACB Dividends

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 27 and May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.06% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 84.27 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 89.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 84.27% institutions for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at PACB for having 22.72 million shares of worth $580.57 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 10.30% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 18.0 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $459.81 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 14.48 million shares of worth $383.41 million or 6.56% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.31 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $273.0 million in the company or a holder of 4.67% of company’s stock.